Rams Destroy Gladiators to Set up Championship Contest

By Gene Thompson

The City College Rams football team demolished another weaker opponent, defeating the Chabot College Gladiators 59-6, Saturday afternoon on Chabot’s home turf.

In the first half, quarterback Dorian Hale threw two touchdown passes to Max Rodarte and one each to Hassan Mahasin and Tyrei Washington, so the score at break was 28-0.

Early in the third quarter Hale completed a 60 yarder to Jeremiah Crum to make it 35-0. Head coach Jimmy Collins brought in replacements and Chabot’s Opeti Fangupo promptly stole the ball out of the new quarterback’s hands, then rumbled into the end zone to score the Gladiators’ only points. They missed a 2-point conversion attempt, leaving the score at 35-6.

But not for long. Nathan Iskander scored twice on short runs, Oliveira kicked a field goal, and quarterback Teddy Booras ran it in for yet another lopsided victory.

With the win the Ram’s remain a perfect 9-0.

They head to San Mateo where they will face their first real threat of the season when they meet their perennial foes the Bulldogs in the final game of the regular season. San Mateo also has a perfect record in Bay 6 competition so the game on their home field will determine the championship as well as the top seed for the upcoming Northern California Regional Playoffs.

The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at College of San Mateo, just 30 minutes from City College.