Women’s/Men’s Soccer Teams Headed for Playoffs; Capturing State Championship Looks Promising

Story from Contributing source/City Athletics

Despite season-ending losses, City College’s women’s and men’s soccer teams are playoff-bound in their quest for state championship.

In a hard-fought November 11 game to decide the Southern Division champion, Cabrillo College held the Lady Rams scoreless in a 1-0 loss. But in the loss, Rams goalkeeper Elvira Motupuaka posted six saves, while the offense totaled five shots on goal.

The “title game” was set up by a 1-0 win at Cañada College on November 8. In that game, Nare Avetian scored her fourth goal of the season with an assist from Maleah Evans.

With the second-place finish in their division, the Rams should still nab a top-five seed for the upcoming Northern California Regional Playoffs that are set to begin on November 19.

In conference play the Rams allowed just two goals all season and dropped to an 8-1 record, but 14-3-1 overall.

Although the last game of the season didn’t go as planned — a 2-0 loss to Foothill College on November 11 — the men’s soccer team are Coast Conference North Division champions.

Despite the loss the Rams celebrated on the field after learning that a tie game by second-place Evergreen Valley College earned the Rams a one-point advantage in the final standings. The Rams ended the season with a 7-3-1 in Coast Conference play for 22 points, while Evergreen Valley ended 6-2-3 with 21 points.

The Rams opened the final week of the season with a 3-0 win at Ohlone College on November 8. Raymond Langford, Oliver Cortes Guillen, and Sergio Laguna provided the offensive punch. Goalkeeper Fernando Escobedo posted the team’s third straight shutout and ninth overall this season.

With a 13-4-1 overall record, the Rams now turn their attention to the postseason. The expectation is a top-8 seed for the upcoming Northern California Regional Playoffs that get underway on November 19.

Since 2011, the Rams have won six Coast Conference titles (2022, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011). In 2019 the team reached the playoffs, but only advanced to the second round.