The U.S Government is Doing More Harm than Good

By Mohamed Dhaouadi

They lied about Iraq, they lied about Afghanistan, they lied about Libya, they lied about Kuwait, they lied about Syria, they lied about Yemen, and now it’s Palestine! They’re lying to you again! Think about it! Wake up!

Roughly 780 Muslims detainees have been held at the detention center controlled by the U.S military since it opened in early 2002. Today the U.S. spends more than $540 million per year to detain fewer than 40 prisoners at Guantanamo.

They have no right to humane treatment. They have no right to a fair trial and judicial protection. Guantánamo is a symbol of racial and religious injustice, abuse, and disregard for the rule of law.

Muslims are being tortured in Guantanamo Bay prison, and the techniques included forced nudity, painful stress positions, sleep deprivation, and waterboarding.

The most terrible thing is that the U.S. authorities are believed to have held at least 17 children at Guantánamo Bay. Can you imagine that!

The U.S saying that Al Qaeda are terrorists and they are responsible for the 11 September, so why did the U.S government used to fund and support them in war against the Soviet in 1980s? Is there any evidence that Al Qaeda or Oussama bin Laden was behind the September 11 attack? The answer is No!

Now let’s talk about how Israel has received more foreign aid from the US than any other country since World War II. The United States committed over $3.3 billion in foreign assistance to Israel in 2022. However, Israel now is killing civilians, kids, women, even bombing hospitals by way of the United States money and weapons, which is definitely a war crime.

We are paying taxes for the U.S government to waste it on killing civilians and torture human being while it should have been using for developing schools, the medical field, the infrastructure of the country and taking care of the homeless people on the streets.

I don’t have problem with any religion because I’m Muslim and I grew up in a country where everybody can live together in peace, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, etc., but I’m biased against the people who are giving the orders and supporting terrorists to genocide the Palestinian people and kill their kids. Even when you’re trying to post on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok to share and support Palestinian they hide your post and sometimes ban your account which is a very dirty act from the evils controlling the media.

I have some of my Jewish friends who are standing with the Palestinian people and they want to stop the war, but Israel won’t! because they want to steal the rest of Palestinian land.

I believe that if the U.S government keeps controlling the world in this way, we will be facing a World War 3 very soon and it’s going to be a real disaster.

The fact of the matter is, we’re living in a world where human rights is not available for everyone since we are controlled by the politicians and the media.

We should stop funding and supporting the wars around the world and live peacefully without no borders and accept other people’s differences and beliefs.