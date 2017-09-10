Teachers given power to report ACCJC

By Sarah Berjan

A settlement agreement between the California Federation of Teachers (CFT), American Federation of Teachers (AFT 2121) and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) was established in a campaign for fair accreditation amongst all California community colleges. Within this agreement, the CFT obtains the power to report the ACCJC in the event of unfulfilled commitments. According to the CFT, the aim for this settlement is transparency in the California accreditation system, which will eventually lead to enforcement through developing a statewide committee. The City College of San Francisco is now fully accredited in light of this agreement, in addition to the replacement of Barbara Beno’s leadership.