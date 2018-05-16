AFT 2121 and College reach tentative contract

By Abraham Davis

abrahamdfrankfurter@gmail.com

The American Federation of Teachers Local 2121 and City College reached a tentative labor agreement on May 3 for a new three-year contract.

If approved, the contract would bring both full and part-time faculty salaries to the Bay 10 median by the third year. The Bay 10 median refers to the median salary of teachers in 10 of the closest bay area college districts.

“Together we organized and won a contract that will help us foster stable livelihoods for faculty, weather the affordability crisis, and protect educational quality,” said a written statement on AFT 2121’s website.

The new agreement will bring approximately $9 million in salary increases over three years. It also proportionally increases the salary of part-time faculty.

AFT 2121 will present the agreement to their members. If ratified by the union membership, it will go before the board of trustees on May 17.