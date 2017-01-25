Altamirano rising to the top

By Gardenia Zuniga

From humbling days at City College of San Francisco to exciting soccer games playing for San Francisco City Football Club, Andy Altamirano is scoring his way to the pros.

“Honestly, after City College, I was done playing soccer. A good friend of mine, Emmanuel Jimenez, who is also a soccer player, pushed me to try out for the team and I got in,” says Altamirano.

“I did not take my first year (2014) at City College too serious. I will go to class, but wasn’t really focused. However, soccer was what inspired me and the coaches kicking my butt was what pushed me to be where I am today,” shares Altamirano while giggling.

“Are you trying to be a dishwasher or soccer player,” coach Adam Lucarelli (Ccsf Soccer) told me every time I will slip on my act with academics. He was a great coach even though he kicked my ass more than anyone else.”

“The coaches at CCSF pushed me to continue and not give up,” Altamirano continued. His journey has taken him to San Francisco State University, where he is finishing his educational career by studying Business Administration.

“The first year playing soccer at CCSF was good, but the second year got even better when I scored a goal that moved us to the quarterfinals,” he shares. “It’s the best feeling, although I don’t do the most like taking off my shirt to celebrate, but it’s an amazing feeling that I can’t explain!” Altamirano scored in City College’s 2-1 win over heavily favored Las Positas College to send the Rams to the second round of the 2014 playoffs.

“My family is from Mexico D.F. (the capital, Mexico City) and they have always encourage me to continue to pursue my dream. I will love to play for the PUMAS in Mexico D.F. one day if given the opportunity,” says Altamirano

Altamirano will continue to pursue his soccer path after college by continuing to try out for soccer teams in Mexico.

“I will be happy playing anywhere, even if it’s the LA Galaxy,” he continued with a laugh. “It’s all about playing. It’s my dream and at any given chance, I’ll continue to play soccer.”