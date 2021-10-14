Appreciative Reader

I write to express my appreciation for the Guardsman article about the selection of the new chancellor (Sept 8) and for so many other articles that have provided clarity about the CCSF situation.

The Sept 8 article was well written and provided the information that any reader familiar with the subject could appreciate.

The story enables the reader to understand the situation, the choices that the trustees are obliged making and the position of the educators union.

I make it a point to read the (diminishing number of) local papers, online and in print, monthly, weekly and daily, and wish to state that the Guardsman is right in there with the best of them.

Please keep providing the information the community needs.

David Hooper