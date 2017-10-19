Broken water pipe floods Batmale Hall

By Bruno Stevens

Classrooms and offices on the fourth floor of Batmale Hall suffered severe water damage after a water pipe burst on Sunday, Sept. 24, resulting in emergency reassignment of classes.

The cause of the accident was a faucet vacuum breaker, as stated in a memo sent by the Buildings and Grounds Department to all custodial staff, hinting at a link between the flood and the faucet that supplies water to the Versa Fill II Dispenser.

The water was also extremely hot.

According to a police officer at the scene, the water on the fourth floor reached a depth of almost four feet.

The first witness to the flood was working late on Sunday, three stories down, when drops of water began to fall from the ceiling.

Amends to the flood are now underway as damages to major systems in the facility are assessed. There have been reports of ruined books, paperwork and computers.

Alternative class locations have been posted on the exterior doors of Batmale Hall for students who attend class on the third and fourth floors.

“All classrooms will be available for scheduled instruction starting this Monday, Oct.

2nd,” the Student Affairs Office (SAO) said via an email sent to all City College alumni.

There are currently no traces of the accident on the fourth floor other than the faint sound of a vacuum cleaner and the wide plastic tubes attached to the ceiling to help filter the humidity.

The SAO’s email said restoration work should be completed by the end of the second week.

Despite several attempts to contact Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Linda da Silva, Guardsman reporters were told she was away on administrative leave. Facilities could not say why nor who is currently fulfilling her role.