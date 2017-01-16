News 

Breaking News, CCSF Accreditation is reaffirmed for the next 7 years!

The Guardsman 1 Comment

Friday January 13th, the ACCJC has reaffirmed the colleges accreditation for the next 7 years. The news where shared in a conference at the Diego Rivera theater  in which many faculty and students attended to heard the news of this major achievement for CCSF.   “This is a major accomplishment for the entire CCSF staff and students who fought hard for our accreditation “, Susan E. Lamb, Interim Chancellor.

