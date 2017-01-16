Breaking News, CCSF Accreditation is reaffirmed for the next 7 years!
Friday January 13th, the ACCJC has reaffirmed the colleges accreditation for the next 7 years. The news where shared in a conference at the Diego Rivera theater in which many faculty and students attended to heard the news of this major achievement for CCSF. “This is a major accomplishment for the entire CCSF staff and students who fought hard for our accreditation “, Susan E. Lamb, Interim Chancellor.
