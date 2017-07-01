California Community College Real Estate Scholarship Awards
By Bethany Lee
The California Community College Real Estate Scholarships have been awarded to City College students by the California Community College Foundation.
Student’s received between $400 and $800 based on unit enrollment and had maintain at least two classes in real estate and a 2.0 GPA. The foundation said the award of this scholarship is indicative of the professional commitment that the student has to a future profession life in real estate.
The Business Department and Real Estate Program extended their congratulations to the nine following students: Svetlana Shapoval, Kuoung Lim, Daniel Stephenson, Sangwook Park, Nin Pac Ho, Michael Fetsko, Moises Sanchez, Stephanie Luis and William Hunter.
One thought on “California Community College Real Estate Scholarship Awards”
oh, I’m so happy