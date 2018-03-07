Broken boiler shuts down cafeteria

NEWS BRIEF

By Victor Tence

The Ocean Campus cafeteria in Smith Hall was unexpectedly forced to suspend all food services on Tuesday, Feb. 27 due to an equipment failure that resulted in a lack of hot water in the kitchens.

The following day they reopened with a limited menu as the facilities department worked to fix the boiler problem. By Thursday of the same week, the problem had been resolved and the cafeteria was open and operating for all three services.

This marked the second time in February a boiler failure shut down or limited cafeteria service. The culinary department believes the problem is resolved and does not expect any further issues.