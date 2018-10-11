Community Calendar

Friday, Sept. 28

Celebration

Join the San Francisco Neighborhood Newspaper Association for their 30th Anniversary Celebration, 6-9 p.m., Acción Latina, 2958-24th St., S.F. No-host bar, refreshments and live music.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Dinner

City College of San Francisco’s (CCSF) Latino Educational Association and Club Libertad de Marinera Filial (a nonprofit community organization from the Mission District of San Francisco) is hosting a dinner honoring the Consul General of Peru at the Mission Campus from 5 -11:45 p.m. For more information, call 415-239-3126.

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Trump vs Journalism

“A Way Forward: Restoring Public Trust in Journalism in the Age of Trump,” 7-8 p.m., Logan Multimedia Center, Room 142, North Gate hall, UC Berkeley, featuring David Snyder (First Amendment Coalition), Craig Newmark (Craigslist), Audrey Cooper (S.F. Chronicle), Edward Wasserman (UCB Journalism), and Lily Jamali (KQED).

Thursday, Oct. 11

Future of Political Power

Former publisher and editor of Orange County’s alternative weekly, OC Weekly, Gustavo Arellano, and editor and publisher of the Journal of Alta California, William R. Hearst III will discuss how the future of political power in the United States may be determined by what happens in the Congressional Districts in Orange County, California, once a conservative bastion, 6:30 p.m., Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero, Rembe Rock Auditorium, $8 students.

Thru Oct. 14

Mail Call

A traveling Smithsonian exhibit that explores the history of the America’s military postal system and how U.S. today treasure mail delivery from home, from 11-3 p.m., USS Hornet, Sea, Air & Space Museum, in Alameda.

Thru Oct. 31

New Scholarship

Apartment Guide announces its first ever $2,500 scholarship contest for two winners. For more information go to https:www.apartmentguide.com/students/scholarship/

Thru Nov. 1

Scholarship

Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students who are currently enrolled at City College. For more information visit the APASS Center in Batmale Hall, Room 208.

Thru Oct. 12

In The Line of Fire

By popular demand the photojournalistic exhibit “In the Line of Fire,” featuring the war time work of noted photographers Kim Komenich and Lou DeMatteis, continues its run, from 11-5 pm, Monday-Friday and by appointment, Front Page Gallery, in Bungalow 615, City College. For more information, call 415-239-3446. Closing reception is Friday, Oct. 12 from 6-9 pm with a panel discussion led by Komenich, DeMatteis and moderated by author Mary Jo McConahay.

Thru Oct. 30

Art Exhibit

“Ode to Our Barrio,” is a tribute to the Mission by Dos Centroamericanas, Monday-Friday, 9-5 p.m., at Juan Fuentes Gallery, 2958-24th St., S.F.