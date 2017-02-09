Photos by Rachel Quinio
Campus archers target enrollment

By Rachel Quinio

 

The archery program at City College has been around for decades. City College’s archery classes are held twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Golden Gate Park Archery Range by Diane Nagura.

She has headed the class since the 90s and taught physical education at the school for nearly 30 years.

“The range itself is significant in archery because of Doug Easton, the founder of the sports equipment and clothing company,” said assistant archery coach Joseph Arnaldo.

“He used to shoot rounds of archery as well as craft wooden arrows at Golden Gate Park,” Arnaldo said.

Despite the prestige of the range, its location has created issues with enrollment, because of its distance from City College.

Arnaldo hopes to return the beginner archery class to Ocean campus, he feels that will assist with enrollment. Currently the class is at half the ideal number of enrolled students.

The program consists of both recreational and competitive archers of varying skill levels.

Each class has their own set of arrows. City College holds archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday. The classes have students of varying skill levels from novice to life long archers.
Each class has their own set of arrows. City College holds archery classes every Tuesday and Thursday. The classes have students of varying skill levels from novice to life long archers.

Each City College archery class is provided with their own set of arrows, along with bows and other equipment.
Each City College archery class is provided with their own set of arrows, along with bows and other equipment.
Photos by Rachel Quinio
Archery instructor, Diane Nagura, talks to her beginner students Tuesday Jan. 31, 2017 about proper finger release technique at the Golden Gate Archery Range. The class consists of both intermediate and beginner students, but practice separately.

All photos by Rachel Quinio.

 

 

