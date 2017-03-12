General Campus Tarot

By Adina Pernell

Adina Pernell is a reiki master, energy worker, crystal healer, massage therapist and student of the esoteric. Adina uses “The Druid Animal Oracle” tarot deck created by Philip and Stephanie Carr-Gomm, which features original illustrations by Bill Worthington.*

Working with animal energy is about tapping into the universal force of nature and all that Mother Earth creates in the animal kingdom. Chances are, you’ve used colloquialisms like “wise as an owl” or “sharp as a hawk”; using the archetypal energy of the animal world helps produce a clearer picture of possible life paths to take.

Overall Mood of the Campus – March 8 – March 22

The Fire Dragon (Reversed)

Represents: Transmutation, Mastery, Energy

The next two weeks are powered by the dualistic forces of energy that last month’s lunar and solar eclipses unleashed, setting of a fiery chain of events in all sectors of our life both personal and professional. You might have felt a bit like the pebble that’s been flung and unsure of where you were going to land. In spite of this you may have felt the need to suppress a lot of the emotional responses to these happenings in an effort to maintain your status quo and seem like you have it all “together” and now all that energy has left you mentally, emotionally, physically and/or spiritually drained. Do you feel stretched too thin, and like you’re lacking sleep? Does it feel as if you have to drag yourself to work and around the campus? Fire energy burns very hot and expending to much of it too fast without balancing it out can lead to burnout. So if you’re feeling a bit charred around the edges, allow yourself to rest. Carve out that space even if that means skipping a few commitments. Think about your life as a marathon and not a sprint and you will begin to recover.

Find Your Tribe

The Dog (Reversed)

Represents: Guidance, Protection, Loyalty

Dogs are known for their selfless dedication and loyalty. Drawn reversed the Dog may signal that you either need to cultivate more loyalty, or develop friendships with people that help you stand up for what you believe in, encourage your dreams and have your back. You might feel prompted to take a closer look at the people around you, especially close friends in your inner circle and examine their motives. Sometimes that means examining your own. Whatever you do stay true to your core beliefs! Look for the kind of people who build you up and make you feel proud of your accomplishments and who don’t put you down. You may be drawn to school activities that show your school or school team spirit.

Advice:

The Ram

Represents: Sacrifice, Breakthrough, Achievement

Even if you are feeling fatigued right now try tapping into the energy of the Ram. Ram power is all about the long haul. Tapping into its strength can help you persevere in the face of even the most difficult obstacles and allow you to successfully navigate setbacks. Midterms this spring have the potential to be particularly challenging so take things one step at a time. Study and work toward your goals with a very methodical approach and you will win in the end, even if you feel as if you are backtracking at first. Keep in mind that any rewards you gain won’t come free. It’s going to take hard work and sacrifice to get there. Achievement in work and your studies may mean that you have to turn down parties, hanging out a lot socially or binge-watching your favorite TV show. In the end it will be worth it. Keep plugging away, but temper your drive with enough moments to recharge when you need to.