CCSF Theater dept. presents “Anon(ymous)”

City College is a sanctuary inside a sanctuary city. The lives and livelyhoods of our neighbors are at risk today. This play written in 2006 before “the wall”, the DACA crisis, the photos of the Syrian exodus, is timely and urgent. Naomi Iizuka’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey is seen through the eyes of two anonymous refugees fleeing war for a better life, losing each other, losing home. There are cyclops, seductresses and the Goddess Athena in the honky tonks and junk yards of the USA.

I am thrilled to work with this cast including first semester actors and seasoned CCSF favorites. We are immigrants, veterans, parents, dreamers and San Franciscans. The CCSF design crew have done an outstanding job to create Iizuka’s world. Prepare to journey!

Words by Patricia Miller

Location: CCSF Diego Rivera Theater on Ocean Campus

Upcoming dates:

October 20th, 21st* at 8:00 p.m.

October 22nd at 2:00 p.m.

*There will be a talkback.

Tickets are available online and in-person.

https://ccsfanonymous.brownpapertickets.com/

$10 students, $15 public