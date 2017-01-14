Community organizers march from 24th and Mission St to 22 and Mission St on Nov. 2, 2016 in opposition of Propositions P, Q, U and R. (Photo by Cassie Ordonio/The Guardsman)
Chants for housing rights drummed through Mission District

Mustafah Grenne (right), Tiara J (middle) and April Martin (right) share a hug after their performance at the intersection of 22nd and Mission St on Nov. 3, 2016
By Cassie Ordonio

More than 100 protesters marched from BART’s 24th St. Mission Station to the intersection of 22nd and Mission Street, demonstrating their aversion to controversial San Francisco propositions that would remove homeless encampments and increase rent across the city.

“Fight! fight! fight! fight! Housing is a human right!” protesters chanted.

Kim Shuck, a poet, poses for a portrait on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo
The arguments in favor of Propositions P, Q, U and R were authored by San Francisco Supervisors Mark Farrell and Scott Weiner. The California Association of Realtors also supported the propositions, which were on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“These are extremely mean-spirited propositions that do nothing to address the root causes that we have,” said Tony Robles, City College alum and member of the SF Anti-Displacement Coalition.

The San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition and Coalition on Homelessness collaborated to host the event and rally against the propositions through poetry and art.

Protesters flocked 22nd and Mission Street as four members from the Anti-Displacement Coalition performed with a backdrop of household items placed in the intersection. In the foreground, poets took a hold of the microphone on-by-one to speak during the performance.

Lines of clothing hang at the old building on 22nd and Mission St. on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo by Cassie Ordonio/The Guardsman)
After the performance, people scanned a dirt pit where the remains of a 60-unit apartment building sat. The area was strung with rope draped in white clothing, and photos were placed against the barred area. Meanwhile, a projection of people affected by the propositions illuminated a building next to the dirt pit.

Crowd members shout against evictions and homeless displacement at 24th and Mission St. on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo by Cassie Ordonio/The Guardsman)
The event ended with protesters linking hands and forming a circle around three tents, one reading “Our lives are worth more than their profits off rent.”

Community organizers hold hands in solidarity to end the march at 22nd Street on Nov. 3, 2016. (Photo by Cassie Ordonio/The Guardsman)
