City College Chancellor Quits

By Gene Thompson

City College Chancellor David Martin is calling it quits. Board of Trustees President Alan Wong wrote in a message sent to the Guardsman on Sept. 21 that Martin informed him he would not seek to extend his current contract as chancellor.

“I have chosen not to seek an extension of my current contract serving as chancellor, which concludes on June 30, 2024. My intention in sharing this with you now is to ensure the college and Board have ample time to plan and prepare accordingly,” Martin wrote in an email update to the college community.

President Wong praised Martin’s leadership. “Chancellor Martin provided our college with leadership when the college was faced with a rough patch and helped provide steady leadership to the college when we needed it most,” Wong said. “I understand that he is exploring new opportunities and I wish him the best. I am thankful to have worked with him for two years.”

Martin leaves the college in perilous waters. The Accreditation Association for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) arrives Oct. 2 to assess the college’s adherence to its standards, including the stability of its leadership.