City College club creates social paradise for gamers

By John Ortilla

The City College Gamers Gathering hosts an intimate gaming experience that bonds old and new gamers through friendly rivalries and spontaneous alliances.

The club was re-recognized by the Associated Student Council in January 2014 and has become a haven for gamers who want to relax, game and socialize.

They held a Pokémon tournament on Nov. 18, in lieu of celebrating the release of the Nintendo 3DS Pokémon Sun and Moon. Thirty-five people attended the unique event.

The Pokémon series, developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo, is a highly popular game among young adults and City College students.

“We try to create an environment where people can just come in and talk to other gamers and have fun playing together,” said club president Jonathan Mejia. “Most people come and bring their own game system to play with others, and have a blast playing together after a long day from class.”

In preparation for the tournament, the club set up three different TV sets, each with its own game system.

One television set was plugged into a Nintendo 64 which played Pokémon Stadium; another with the Nintendo Wii U that played Pokkén Tournament; and lastly a Nintendo Wii, which played the popular Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Dedicated gamers who brought their 3DS systems in hand played against each other with older Pokémon games like Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald.

Gamers were free to choose wherever they wanted to play, creating several pockets of motivated and enthusiastic groups.

There were people socializing about games, friendly banter among rivals when competing and cheering when a close battle was won. Shared experiences between gamers brought a heightened sense of competitiveness to life in an otherwise relaxed atmosphere.

“We play all types of games from retro to newer ones. Sometimes people bring indie games that I’ve never heard about,” City College student Aimon Swan said.

Reflecting on the legendary Capcom game, Swan said, “I remember a few years ago, the club held a Street Fighter IV tournament when it came out.”

The club is not limited to Pokémon games. It also provides other themed events with game genres ranging from turn-based role playing, fighting, first-person shooters and action-adventures.

Dungeons & Dragons, a popular board game, and card games such as Exploding Kittens, Cards Against Humanities, and Yu-Gi-Oh receive play too.

“The club is a great place to meet new people,” said club treasurer Jessica Baker. “We have a very diverse group of people, and anyone is welcome to join us.”

Gamers Gathering meets in the Student Union building every Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.