Angelica Gonzalez (#11) of City College goes in for a striking kick against Chabot’s player Isabella Cruz (#22) who attempts to steal the ball from Gonzalez. October 6, San Francisco, (AP Photo/ Julia Fuller)
Soccer Sports Sports Briefs 

City College Women’s Soccer team defeats Chabot College

By Julia Fuller

 City College’s Women’s Soccer team had a smashing win of 7-2 against Chabot College of Hayward. The team had an excellent game plan and you could see the well practiced game strategies throughout both halves.

The majority of the goals were scored in the first half by players Sofia Jones (#9) with assists by Angelica Gonzalez (#11), Lauren Innman (#14) had an unassisted goal and Shannon Garcia (#10) assisted Angelica Gonzalez in a goal as well.

In the second half Chabot scored both their goals by players Sydney Hollingsworth (# unknown) and assists by Breanna Aranda.  All three penalties were also awarded in the second half of the game to players on either team.

It was a great game and make sure to come support your Ram’s Women Soccer!

Arantxa Gomez Preito (#20) takes a midfield kick in the second half of the quarter, October 6, Tyesha Sams-Sims (#2) of Chabot College attempts to block her pass. San Francisco. (AP Photo/ Julia Fuller)
Danielle Nicotera (#2) lunges forward for a giant kick across field. October 6, she passed to her teammate Sofia Jones at the end of the second half. San Francisco (AP Photo/ Julia Fuller)
Danielle Nicotera (#2) looks around for a fellow player to pass to as she wraps her foot around the ball. October 6, San Francisco, (AP Photo/ Julia Fuller)
Angelica Gonzalez (#11) of City College goes in for a striking kick against Chabot’s player Isabella Cruz (#22) who attempts to steal the ball from Gonzalez. October 6, San Francisco, (AP Photo/ Julia Fuller)
