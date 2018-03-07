Community Calendar
11th Annual Mexika New Year
Come celebrate the ceremony at sunrise with Danza Azteka, an indigenous dance troupe, and special guests speaker Carlos Valenzuela of Kolibri Arts, an artist of the Aztec Medallion.
Monday, March 12, 2018 – 6am
@ Mission Campus
Chef’s Table at PCR will be closed on the following dates:
March 16 & 19: CLOSED—New Student Training
March 21 & 22: CLOSED—Private events
March 26-31: CLOSED—Spring Break
City College Spring Play, Lady Windermere’s Fan
Presented by the Theatre department. Come support your fellow students!
Fri., March 9, 2018 – 7:30 PM
Sat., March 10, 2018 – 7:30 PM
Sun. March 11, 2018 – 2:00 PM
@ Diego Rivera Theatre, Ocean Campus
Admission: $15 general, $10 Students, seniors
Ocean Campus Food Shelves
The Food Pantry Work Group is piloting On-Demand Food Shelves at six locations on Ocean Campus. If you find yourself on campus without money for a snack, drop by one of the Food Shelves locations for a free, nutritious snack. You can find more information about the Food Shelves, including the locations at http://ccsf.edu/foodshelves
Support at Home
The new pilot provides financial aid for home care to adults earning less than 100% median income, especially to those recovering from injury, surgery, or disability, to help them stay in the community. For more information, 415-750-4111, or ioaging.org/supportathome
If you want to submit a calendar item for our March 21 issue, the deadline is March 16.