Community Calendar

11th Annual Mexika New Year

Come celebrate the ceremony at sunrise with Danza Azteka, an indigenous dance troupe, and special guests speaker Carlos Valenzuela of Kolibri Arts, an artist of the Aztec Medallion.

Monday, March 12, 2018 – 6am

@ Mission Campus

Chef’s Table at PCR will be closed on the following dates:

March 16 & 19: CLOSED—New Student Training

March 21 & 22: CLOSED—Private events

March 26-31: CLOSED—Spring Break

City College Spring Play, Lady Windermere’s Fan

Presented by the Theatre department. Come support your fellow students!

Fri., March 9, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Sat., March 10, 2018 – 7:30 PM

Sun. March 11, 2018 – 2:00 PM

@ Diego Rivera Theatre, Ocean Campus

Admission: $15 general, $10 Students, seniors

Ocean Campus Food Shelves

The Food Pantry Work Group is piloting On-Demand Food Shelves at six locations on Ocean Campus. If you find yourself on campus without money for a snack, drop by one of the Food Shelves locations for a free, nutritious snack. You can find more information about the Food Shelves, including the locations at http://ccsf.edu/foodshelves

Support at Home

The new pilot provides financial aid for home care to adults earning less than 100% median income, especially to those recovering from injury, surgery, or disability, to help them stay in the community. For more information, 415-750-4111, or ioaging.org/supportathome

If you want to submit a calendar item for our March 21 issue, the deadline is March 16.