Community Calendar: Apr. 11 – Apr. 24, 2018

Photography on display

April 5, 2018 to April 21, 2018

@ City College Photography Department, Gallery Obscura

Artist Reception: Thurs., April 19 – 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Photographer Vincent Courtoy will be presenting his photography.

The Annual Career Information Fair

Wed. April 11, 2018

@ Ocean Campus Cafeteria

The Career Center is hosting a career fair for students to speak with employer representatives about career opportunities and internships.

For more information, email careercenter@ccsf.edu

Got Hangover?

Thursdays on April 12, 19, and 26, 12:00-1:00pm

Do you have questions about your drug and alcohol use? Considering a change but don’t know where to start? Come to a free, drop-in, therapist led support group at Student Health Services to address your questions and share experiences. For more information, call 415-239-3110

Photo Exhibit “In the Line of Fire” Reception

Fri. April 13, 2018 – 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

@ Ocean Campus, Front Page Gallery in Bungalow 615

The exhibit showcases rare war zone photographs by Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Kim Komenich and former Reuters photo bureau chief Lou Dematteis. The event is sponsored by the department of journalism.

For more information call Juan Gonzales at 415-239-3446 or 415-517-4426

City College Spring Musical

April 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 8:00 pm; April 15 and 22 at 2:00 pm

@ Diego Rivera Theater

The City College Spring musical will be “The Drowsy Chaperone,” based on a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar and music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison.

Tickets are available online at drowsychaperoneccsf.brownpapertickets.com.

General Admission: $15; Students, Seniors & Theatre Bay Area Members: $10

Real Estate Career Night

Monday, April 16, 2018 – 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

@ Ocean Campus, MUB 140

Need a job, an internship, or to explore opportunities? Come meet representatives from the Bay Area’s top real estate firms at Real Estate Career Night! The event will be presented by Leo Bello, Coordinator/ Director of CCSF Real Estate Program

For more information, email lbello@ccsf.edu

Child Development Career Fair

Tues., April 17, 2018 – 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

@ Ocean Campus, MUB 140

In recognition of the “Week of the Young Child,” the department will welcome employers, representatives from higher education, and key program partners to provide resource information to CDEV students.

City College Earth Day

Thurs., April 19, 2018 – 10 am to 2 pm

@ Wellness Amphitheater Plaza

There will be interactive community participants who will inspire and impart information and effective strategies to address environmental issues for City College students. Workshops, booths/tables, games, prizes, quizzes, poetry and art are expected.

City College “Visiting Writing Series” Reading

Thurs., April 19, 2018 – 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

@ Ocean Campus City Café

The Visiting Writing Series will host a reading and discussion with Cherokee poet Kim Shuck, current Poet Laureate of San Francisco

International Day event

Fri., April 27, 2018 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

@ Civic Center Campus

All students’ family members and friends are welcome to attend a cultural event to learn about different countries and their ethnic traditions. There will be traditional food, music, exhibits, outfits, artifacts, and more.

To submit an item for our April 25 issue, email calendar@theguardsman.com