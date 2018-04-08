Community Calendar Mar. 21-Apr. 10, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

If you want to submit a calendar item for our April 11 issue, the deadline is April 6.

Photo Club is presenting “LOUD,” a group exhibition of photographs, each with a unique interpretation of what “LOUD” means.

Will be available for viewing until Mar. 26, 2018.

@ Ocean Campus, Gallery Obscura (Visual Arts 160)

Communication in Relationships for LGBTQQI+

Bayla Travis, PsyD and Anna Bartko, MA will be teaching you skills to express your wants and needs, listen more effectively, and take care of yourself if things don’t go well.

Six Tuesdays, starting April 3, 2018 – 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

@ Ocean Campus, Student Health Services, H-100

For more information call 415-239-3110

San Francisco Adult Education Consortium Public Meeting

The consortium works with City College Representatives to improve San Francisco Adult Education programs. They will provide updates on their funding and activities, and discuss plans and budget for the 2018-19 program year. Meeting agenda and supporting documents will be posted on sfadulted.org by March 26.

Fri., April 6, 2018 – 10:00am-12:00pm

@ Ocean Campus, MUB 140

RSVP to Tary Acebey at tacebey@ccsf.edu, all are welcome.

CCSF-Latino Educational Association(LEA) & SFUSD-Latin American Teachers Association(LATA) Fundraiser

Fri. April 6, 2018

5:30 p.m. – Networking, silent Auction & no host bar

6:00 p.m. – Dinner and program

8:00 p.m. – Live music & dance

@ Mission Campus

Entry tickets will be sold at door for $65. Proceeds will provide scholarships for SFUSD students at City College.

For more information contact Edgar L. Torres at etorres@ccsf.edu or 415-239-3126

PRIDE: Peer Resources for Independence and Disability Empowerment

A 10-week program for people with disabilities to learn helpful skills, build community, and learn to live independently. All classes will be peer-led by other people with disabilities. Workshop sessions will be about transportation, employment, healthcare, and more.

Peer-mentors are being hired with peer-mentor trainings on Apr. 8 & 12, 2018. Classes will begin on Apr. 19, 2018.

For more information, email felicia@ilrcsf.org or call 415-543-6222 ext 1129.

CCSF Earth Day

This will a fun, interactive event with music, activities, and lots of learning about resilience, community, and transition.

Thurs., April 19, 2018 – 10 a.m.-2 m.m.

@ Wellness Amphitheater Plaza

New Online Job Board Launched at City College of San Francisco

City College’s Career Services and Career Development Counseling Departments launched mid-February a new, interactive, online career

services platform that connects job seekers to internship and employment opportunities called College Central Network (CCN).

To use, go to collegecentral.com/ccsf.