Community Event Calendar: February

February Community Calendar

Calendar arranged by Julia Chong.

February 5

Spring 2024 Health & Safety Career Fair

Explore the different internships and job opportunities offered in the Health & Safety sector.

11 a.m. – 1 .p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops

Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before the April 2nd Deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

Chipotle Fundraiser for CCSF Entrepreneurship Club

33% of all event sales will be donated. To contribute, pick up a flyer/coupon around campus or use code 3GQM8ZQ.

4 p.m – 8 p.m | 3251 20th Ave

February 6

Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 2 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Jamey Bass.

Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.

12 p.m. -1 p.m. | BATL711

Lunch with Friends

Come connect and have lunch with other international students. Look for the table with the International Students Inc. logo.

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Cafeteria

14th Annual Talanoa Series: Belonging, Resilience, and Tenacity: Finding a place in and for Philippine/Filipinx Studies in the American Education System

Come share and connect regarding stories, topics, and issues that shape indigenous Pacific Islander communities.

5 p.m. -8 p.m. | Ocean Campus, MUB140

February 7

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30am | Front of Science Hall

Networking Essentials

Learn about what networking is and isn’t, its barriers and how to overcome them, and the how-to’s step by step.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tlnyurl.com/wfwrsvp&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=170657 8653642455&usg=AOvVaw20uHncz6omZhAhqKP3K0lR

February 8

CCSF Evans Center Open House

Learn more about the Career Technical Educational programs offered by our Evans Center. The Open House will feature tours, employers, and food.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Evans Center, 1400 Evans Avenue

CCSF Information Session (In-person)

Learn more about academic opportunities at CCSF.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Ocean Campus, RSVP at https://www.ccsf.edu/student-services/outreach-recruitment/information-session-sign-form

February 12

Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 3 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Mike Greenberg

Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Zoom, https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/j/6601873474#success

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

February 13

Associated Students Council of Ocean Campus Unity Day

Explore student clubs, resource centers, and opportunities that CCSF has to offer. There will also be free food and prizes.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Amphitheatre. *If it rains, meet at the Cafeteria.

Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops

Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271

February 14

Resumes and Cover Letters Workshop

Learn more about the best practices for resumes and cover letters.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Science 127

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

February 15

CCSF Information Session (Virtual)

Learn more about academic opportunities at CCSF.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Virtual, RSVP at https://www.ccsf.edu/student-services/outreach-recruitment/information-session-sign-form

February 19

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

February 21

Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops

Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.

11 a.m. -3 p.m. | MUB271

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

Resume Essentials – AZ

Does your resume need refreshing? Learn more about the resume do’s and don’ts.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. | Location TBD, RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/wfwrsvp

February 22

Problem-Solving Intro Workshop 3 and American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Math Contest with Sean Nguyen

Learn more about the upcoming math contest and try practice problems to prepare.

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Zoom, https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/j/6601873474#success

February 23

Movie Night hosted by San Francisco Community Fellowship and International Students Inc. Join CCSF for a fun movie night, featuring inspiring movies.

6:30 p.m. | 1195 Geneva Ave, RSVP before Friday 12pm at sfcf.org

February 26

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

February 27

Pride Lunch

Join the Queer Resource Center for free lunch, games, and queer community-building activities.

12pm-2pm | Cloud Hall 232

February 28

Interview Strategies and Mock Interview Practice

Learn essential interview strategies, common questions, and how you can set yourself up for success.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Science Hall 127 or Virtually, RSVP at https://www.google.com/url?q=https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfuuoqjwvGNXCkQ 7BacDsmbQNx-mHwoR_%23/registration&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1706578654379293&u sg=AOvVaw23OkPNEB3SlybhzJRt5fkd

CCSF Campus Tour

Join CCSF for a campus and book tour, happening every Monday and Wednesday.

11:30 a.m. | Front of Science Hall

February 29

Spring FAFSA & DREAM Act Workshops

Get assistance on the new FAFSA or DREAM Act before April 2nd Deadline.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | MUB271

American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC) Student Math League Contest

Test your skills in the nationwide community college Student Math League Contest. Students will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and scholarships.

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. | BATL 77