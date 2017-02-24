Compton College under new managment

By Bethaney Lee

Compton College’s Board of Trustees is taking over the reigns of Compton College for the first time in ten years.

In an official statement released by California Federation of Teachers (CFT) President, Joshua Pechthalt, he said “the state Chancellor, the Department of Finance, and governor agree that the school has made tremendous progress addressing the problems the school faced more than ten years ago.”

Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) had given a 2026 date before Compton College would ever see full restoration of their accreditation however with the board of trustees taking over the timeline has been adjusted to 2020. Leaving the college another three years with accreditation.

“While these are positive steps forward, Compton College a historically Black college, will have gone more than a decade without accreditation,” Pechthalt added in his statement that “it’s time Compton College is fully accredited and complete authority for the school returned to the community.”

