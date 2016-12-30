Please email Marco Siler-Gonzales at mgonzales@theguardsman.com
For Letters to the Editor:
Please try to keep letters to 200 words or fewer. Submissions may be subject to editing for content and space restrictions. Please include your name, phone number, and address along with your submission: The Guardsman will contact you to verify authenticity. Also, please indicate if you’re a student, faculty or staff member on campus. For complete submission guidelines, please see our Submissions/Letters to the editor policy
For press releases or media advisories please do include a phone number and email address so our editors may contact you.
Thank you!
One thought on “Contact Us”
At least one hundred fifty minutes per week of moderate-intensity train, comparable to brisk walking,
supports wholesome weight targets.