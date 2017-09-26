City College’s support of DACA is ‘unequivocal’

By Quip Johnson

President Donald Trump announced the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, Sept. 5. DACA previously protected children who were illegally brought into country from the threat of deportation. A program that also provided permission for legal employment.

Following President Trump’s executive order, City College Chancellor Mark Rocha said in an email that the college’s response is “unequivocal.”

“We are a sanctuary college within a sanctuary city. We do not identify DACA students or any other students by status. All students at City College of San Francisco are supported to continue their studies in safety,” Rocha said.

According to City College’s Board of Trustees’ letter to President Trump, about 800,000 people qualify for DACA and the Board urged Trump, as of Sept. 1, to preserve the program.

“The high-achieving young people in DACA contribute in many ways to our nation,” Rocha said on behalf of the Board. “Preserving their status while your administration and Congress work on a permanent solution is the humane way to respond to the situation these innocent young people are facing.”