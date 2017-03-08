December events

Illuminate SF: Festival of Light

Nov. 24, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017

Celebrate San Francisco’s dazzling public light artworks with Illuminate SF through Thanksgiving 2016 to New Year’s Day 2017. 35 different installations by 31 artists will decorate 12 different neighborhoods. Locations, times and prices vary.

For more information on installations, visit http://www.illuminatesf.com/installation-gallery.

Technology Literacy Project

Every Monday and Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., until Dec. 7, 2016

Latino Services Network Learning Center Lab, Cloud Hall, Room 364

A free three-part workshop is available to help City College students increase their digital literacy by helping them become effective at giving digital presentations, finding jobs online and doing online academic research. Reservations are not necessary and drop-ins are encouraged.

For more information, contact Drew Vai at avai@ccsf.edu.

Fort Mason Holiday Exhibition and Sale

Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 3-4, 12-4 p.m.

Fort Mason Art Center Building B, 2 Marina Boulevard at Buchanan Street

The City College art department cordially invites you to their holiday gallery and sale. Ceramics, sculptures, drawings, paintings, prints, photographs and jewelry will be featured. The preview reception is on Dec. 2, while the exhibition and sales are on Dec. 3-4.

For more information, call (415) 561-1840 or visit the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/artccsf.

Street Royalty Fashion Show

Dec. 8

Ocean Campus Student Cafeteria Smith Hall

The fashion coordination class presents Street Royalty to demonstrate competency in fashion shows and promotional inquiries. Admissions are free.

For more information contact Natalie Smith at (415) 205-9716 or natsmith@ccsf.edu

Holiday Sale Scholarship Benefit

Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The City College of San Francisco School of Fine, Applied and Communication Arts, with the Environmental Horticulture/Floristry Department, is hosting a holiday sale of floral arrangements created by students. Sales will benefit the scholarship program.

Annual Toy and Gift Drive

Until Dec. 8, 2016

City College is hosting a friendly competition to see who (administrators, classified, faculty or students) can give the most credited donations that will benefit its child development programs and UCSF’s Benioff Children’s Hospital. All donations are accepted through contributions toward City College’s Amazon online wish list or gifts dropped off at Conlan Hall E106 and campus collection bins.

For more information contact Rita Tuialu’ulu’u at rtuialuuluu@ccsf.edu.