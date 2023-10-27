Dominant Rams Performance versus Chabot Gladiators Keeps Up Unbeaten Streak

By Seamus Geoghegan

The Rams’ women’s soccer team put on a show in their home bout against the Chabot Gladiators, dominating the scoreline 7-1 on Friday, Oct. 20. The result maintained an unbeaten streak for City ahead of their game away at Skyline, where a 1-1 tie on Tuesday means eight games undefeated as of Oct. 24.

Scoring started early, with forward Paige Pidena Aliamus bagging a goal in the third minute. Despite scoring the goal, the team never let off the gas, maintaining most of the possession in the early stages of the game through to the second half.

In rare moments of Chabot possession, City maintained a high press on the Gladiators defensive line. That pressure ultimately led to the second goal, scored again by Aliamus in the 20th minute.

The dominance City showed in possession was a part of their game plan according to head coach Jeff Wilson.

“We talked about ball movement and how important ball movement is,” Wilson said. “When we’re not moving the ball, we’re not at our best.”

One of those rare moments of Chabot possession came just after City’s second goal, when Chabot midfielder Selena Davalos slotted the ball past City goalkeeper Paolina Molina to put them on the scoresheet 25 minutes in.

Despite the goal coming against the run of play, Molina thought the Gladiators deserved the goal.

“I think the goal was a good goal,” Molina said. “It was a good shot and opportunity. I think there were mistakes on our end that could have prevented it, but at the end of the day they earned it and I can’t take that away from them.”

City didn’t take long to respond, with midfielder Fatima Waldo Garcia scoring just three minutes after Chabot’s only goal of the match.

The team didn’t relent and neither did Aliamus, who headed in her third and final goal of the match from a corner taken by midfielder Yvette Moreno. The effort secured a three goal lead for the Rams, and Aliamus’ first collegiate hat trick.

Two more goals came in the second half, with a through pass finding midfielder Amaya Jarzombrek in the 34th minute putting the Rams up 5-1. One final goal in the half came from Emma Colmenero’s shot from outside the box, beating the Chabot keeper and putting the Rams up 6-1 at oranges.

The game opened up more for Chabot in the second half, with the Rams conceding more of the ball to the Gladiators giving Molina work to do. Molina made three saves throughout the game, and, like the whole team, put up a good performance despite not keeping the clean sheet.

“The energy that we had, it was never negative, and I think that’s something that we have definitely been struggling with,” Molina said. “It was really good seeing everybody not getting upset at mistakes, not getting mad at each other, really just working as a team.”

Waldo Garcia found herself another goal to end with two goals and an assist for herself. Her second half contribution brought the final scoreline to 7-1.

Defender Talia McCloy had no complaints with her team’s performance after the match. “I feel happy,” McCloy said. “We tied last game so it’s good to get back into the swing of things and get excited for next week.”

The performance left Wilson conservatively inspired for the rest of the season.

“This team is very capable of doing a lot of great things,” Wilson said. “It was such a tough preseason schedule and we did that for a reason, because we want to see ourselves playing for something that’s important at the end.”

"I think so. If we keep up the focus and mentality of everything," Mcloy said. "I'm excited, I think the whole team is excited."

“I think so. If we keep up the focus and mentality of everything,” Mcloy said. “I’m excited, I think the whole team is excited.”

The Rams’ next game is away at Foothill on Friday, Oct. 27, at 4:00 P.M.