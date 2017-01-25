Elender Wall Memorial

By Madeline Mueller

A Celebration of the Life of Elender Wallwill be hosted on January 28, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m.in the Diego Rivera Theatre, City College of San Francisco.

International artist Elender Wall is a former City College student who died in Berlin on November 15 due to complications from thyroid cancer. She was 47 years old. Her parents are retired City College faculty members: David Wall from the Physics Department and Ellen Wall from the English Department.

The memorial program will feature “Arias” performed by visiting artists and opera colleagues of Elender’s from Germany. It will also include music by Bach, Copland, Wagner and others.

A special musical tribute will also be performed by Elender’s aunt, uncle and cousin: well known old time country musicians Jim, Joyce and Carey Cauthen.

Friends and family are welcome to give remembrances. A reception will follow in the theatre lobby, site of the Diego Rivera mural. All are invited.

Donations can be made in the memory of Elender and proceeds will be given to help complete the Performing Arts Education Center (PAEC) at City College. This was a special project goal for Elender so that musicians, and in particular singers, would have an appropriate auditorium space for City College performances. Elender’s name will be part of the donor’s’ wall in the new PAEC.

Donations can be sent to the Bursar’s Office, room 103, City College of San Francisco, 50 Phelan Avenue, San Francisco California 94112.