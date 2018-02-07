Me Too: Ending Sexual Harassment

By Klaudine Kayla Garcia

All that glitters isn’t gold. A statement that reflects all too well the current state of Hollywood.

In light of the recent sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, more and more women have come out with their own stories of abuse involving Hollywood’s finest. Men with incredible power are being exposed for their heinous acts against women in the industry, and it is about damn time the spotlight targets the darkest corners of glitzy Hollywood.

Over 50 women have come out with allegations of sexual abuse or harassment against media mogul Weinstein. You might find your favorites among this tiny sample: Salma Hayek, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Following the accusations, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted: “Me too. Suggested by a friend: If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too.’ as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

Milano wasn’t speaking exclusively to the women of Hollywood, but to all women in the workforce.

Famous actresses are now involved to help stop the violence in this rape culture, but this has been a pervasive issue long before the hashtag was created. The “Me Too” movement started long before— since 2006–by human rights activist Tarana Burke. The “Me Too” movement is calling on women to stand in solidarity and to share their personal stories with the public.

It is with great hope that this movement will bring an end to this harrowing epidemic of harassment in the workforce. No longer are women expected to keep their mouth shut on issues of sexual harassment and abuse; no longer are women expected to hide the pain inflicted upon them by predatory men.

As a feminist, I believe that this movement will bring immense improvement to the treatment of women in our society. As a woman who has faced numerous accounts of harassment in the workforce, I can tell you that it is not easy to stand up to your tormentor, but you can do it.

There is a huge network of strong women out there who are ready to help you empower yourself. You simply need to believe that you are worth it. We need to learn to value each other and ourselves. Although, we may not be the same color or have the same background, we may have the encounters of sexual harassment in common.

We all must face our fears and exclaim that we are not an easy target. It’s time that men learn how to talk to and treat women. As they say, the future is female.