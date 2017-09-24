Art At Your Fingertips At The Ocean Campus

By Donald Ades

Chances are that no matter where you are on campus, it is more likely than not that you are within eye shot of art. There are temporary as well as permanent installations scattered about to feast the eyes.

This Fall semester we may have traversed the City College campus a few times in search of buildings, classes, labs, our car, etc., it’s time to take a breather, relax and enjoy the impressive art.

Whatever your art medium preference, City College has something for you to appreciate; whether you enjoy paintings, sculpture, mural, ceramics, photography or all of the above. Art created by world famous artists and student artists alike can be observed simply by walking to class.

If you happen to pass by Conlan Hall between classes, for example, take a step inside and indulge in works of featured artist, Tachina Rudman-Young, now thru September fourth.

“For me it’s about experiencing joy, self empowerment and healing,” said the San Francisco resident of her mixed media creations. Everything from acrylic paint, street finds and hula hoops makes it’s way into her art.

Rudman-Young also shared that a beautiful feeling resonates within her while she’s working on an art piece and living in that moment, “It’s like a runner’s high.”

Rudman-Young, who holds two Bachelor’s degrees, Art and Dance respectively from San Francisco State University, urges students interested in art or expression to enroll in an art class even if you have trepidations about your current artistic skill level.

“Believe in yourself and your own creative juices,” she said. The artist herself is currently enrolled in Painting classes offered at CCSF, Fort Mason.

“Classes are free for San Francisco residents and Fort Mason has a fantastic Art program that I can’t praise enough,” she said.

Speaking of student art, a photography exhibition currently featuring CCSF student, Goh Takaya is housed across campus from Conlan Hall, at Gallery Obscura located in the Visual Arts-Photography Bldg., Room V164.

Renee Tung, Gallery Obscura Coordinator, invites both students and faculty to see this exciting exhibition, which features photos of people at work.

“I started this project to capture passion, sense of responsibility, and concentration in people at work, for I think there is beauty in it,” writes the author of his art, in a statement adjacent to his exhibition.

A reception for Takaya will be held at Gallery Obscura August 31st from 6-9pm.Tung welcomes student attendance and boasted that Gallery Obscura is “dedicated primarily to works created by current City College Photography students”.

Tung strongly suggests that current City College Photography students “submit their work or portfolio” for exhibit consideration at the gallery by contacting her via email at, rtung@ccsf.edu.

Internationally speaking, within a few footsteps from Gallery Obscura, world renowned artist, Diego Rivera’s spectacular mural entitled, Marriage of the Artistic Expression of the North and of the South on this Continent, is housed in the Diego Rivera Theatre.

The mural, though only insured for a mere $50 million, is priceless. “It’s a treasure to have this mural on campus,” offered the theatre’s volunteer docent and City College Art History student, Vickie Simms. At almost 1800 square feet, it is Rivera’s largest single standing mural.

The massive five panel masterpiece was best described by Rivera himself, “My mural will picture the fusion between the great past of the Latin American lands, as it is deeply rooted in the soil, and the high mechanical developments of the United States.”

This writer strongly urges the City College community to experience the free art offerings across campus. They are all in close proximity wherever you are on campus. Better yet, if you are interested in enrolling in an art class, there are still some openings.

Please consult the Fall 2017 schedule for classes. If you’re currently an art student, artist Rudman-Young offers these final words of encouragement, “If art is in your heart, you gotta do it and keep at it!”