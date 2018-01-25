Rams Are Division 1 Football Bound

By Patrick Cochran

City College continued its proud tradition of grooming football players when 11 players recently signed with Division I collegiate football teams.

The most notable signing is standout defensive end Jordan Allen who was ranked the No. 2 junior college defensive end in his class by 247sports.com. Allen signed with the University of Tennessee and will get to play in the highly competitive Southeastern Conference.

Allen will be coached by Jeremy Pruitt, who was just was just hired after serving as defensive coordinator at the University of Alabama.

Besides Allen, the Rams are sending nearly a dozen other players to Division I squads. Star safety Joey Banks decided to go the University of Buffalo, while cornerback Bejour Wilson and wide receiver Kevin Shaa signed with Liberty University in Virginia.

Defensive tackle PJ Johnson enrolled with the University of Arizona, fellow lineman Kohl Levao is now at the University of Hawaii, and linebacker Kobie Beltram has chosen Eastern Michigan.

Cornerback Terin Adams signed with Arizona State, linebacker Dallas Martin is going to Marshall University in West Virginia, punter Corey Dunn is heading to Iowa State, and wide receiver Tyrek Allen is going to Alabama State.

There are other Rams players who will sign before football begins next August. Because of high school academics, freshman star running back Isaiah Floyd couldn’t talk to coaches until recently.

Head coach Jimmy Collins said schools like Arizona State, Washington State, and University of Colorado have already approached Floyd.

“Isaiah will get the ball wherever he goes,” Collins said. “That guy is just a freak.”

Collins said another six to eight players will likely be heading to Division I schools before the school year ends, while other players will sign on with non-Division I programs.

Some of the players received last minute offers, like Terin Adams who got his offer from Arizona State only three days before signing day in December.

Besides helping the players improve on the field, Collins and the rest of the Rams’ staff take great pride in getting the players academically prepared and making sure they have good grades.

“All of our guys are excited to go to college for free,” Collins said. “That is all you can really ask for.”