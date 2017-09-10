Update: Free City
In an email sent to faculty provided by Wilbur Wu, Free City enrollment fees are explained.
1) What happens if I drop my courses and FREE CITY is paying my enrollment fees?
- If you drop courses before the date to receive a full refund, you owe nothing. Refund deadlines are next to each course listing on the college website.
- If you drop after the deadline to receive a full refund, then you are liable for all applicable fees, and the money will be returned to the Free City Program.
2) What happens if I drop my course and I am receiving a FREE CITY stipend?
- If you drop all courses, before the refund deadline, you are liable for the stipend.
- If you drop from full time (12 credits or more) to part time (six-11 credits) after the refund deadline, you may be liable to return a portion of the stipend.
- If you drop below six credits, you may be liable to return the stipend.