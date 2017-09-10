Update: Free City

In an email sent to faculty provided by Wilbur Wu, Free City enrollment fees are explained.

1) What happens if I drop my courses and FREE CITY is paying my enrollment fees?

If you drop courses before the date to receive a full refund, you owe nothing. Refund deadlines are next to each course listing on the college website. If you drop after the deadline to receive a full refund, then you are liable for all applicable fees, and the money will be returned to the Free City Program.

2) What happens if I drop my course and I am receiving a FREE CITY stipend?