Update: Free City

In an email sent to faculty provided by Wilbur Wu, Free City enrollment fees are explained.

1)  What happens if I drop my courses and FREE CITY is paying my enrollment fees?

  1.    If you drop courses before the date to receive a full refund, you owe nothing. Refund deadlines are next to each course listing on the college website.
  2.   If you drop after the deadline to receive a full refund, then you are liable for all applicable fees, and the money will be returned to the Free City Program.

2)  What happens if I drop my course and I am receiving a FREE CITY stipend?

  1.    If you drop all courses, before the refund deadline, you are liable for the stipend.
  2.    If you drop from full time (12 credits or more) to part time (six-11 credits) after the refund deadline, you may be liable to return a portion of the stipend.
  3.    If you drop below six credits, you may be liable to return the stipend.

