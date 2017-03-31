General Campus Tarot

By Adina Pernell

Adina Pernell is a reiki master, energy worker, crystal healer, massage therapist and student of the esoteric. Adina uses “The Druid Animal Oracle” tarot deck created by Philip and Stephanie Carr-Gomm, which features original illustrations by Bill Worthington.*

Working with animal energy is about tapping into the universal force of nature and all that Mother Earth creates in the animal kingdom. Chances are, you’ve used colloquialisms like “wise as an owl” or “sharp as a hawk”; using the archetypal energy of the animal world helps produce a clearer picture of possible life paths to take. The cards drawn reflect the energy of each sign and any challenges, or advantages they can look forward to in the coming weeks. Make sure to read both your sun, moon and rising signs as each reading affects you. Those born on the cusp of two signs should read the information for both as well.

Aries: Mar 21 – Apr 19

The Cow

Represents: Nourishment, Motherhood, The Goddess

Advice: Take a time out. You haven’t been eating or sleeping properly. It’s time for you to take a day to do absolutely nothing. Rest and regroup after your midterms.

Taurus: Apr 20 – May 20

The Fire Dragon

Represents: Transmutation, Mastery, Energy

Advice: Midterms, shmidterms. You’re on fire! You seem to have energy for days. You sued your determination and steadfastness to ace most if not all of your exams. Furthermore, your peers probably will want to form a study group with you for finals, and your professors are impressed. Way to go! Now keep it up.

Gemini: May 21 – Jun 20

The Swan (Reversed)

Represents: Soul, Love, Beauty

Advice: Jobs, relationships, homes, and friendships that don’t fit and anything else that no longer serves you such as any bad habits you may have developed all have to go. It sucks. But it’s for the best.

Leo: Jul 23 – Aug 22

The Stag:

Represents: Pride, Independence, Purification

Advice: Has a recent incident made you feel judged or placed under a microscope? Know that you are worthy just because you exist. Hold your head up high and be proud of your ideals and opinions. They are uniquely yours.

Virgo: Aug 23 – Sep 22

The Earth Dragon

Represents: Power, Potential, Riches

Advice: Go after your dreams. They are within your reach and you have the power to succeed! You may find that you possess talents that you were never aware you had.

Libra: Sep 23 – Oct 22

The Salmon (Reversed)

Represents: Wisdom, Inspiration, Rejuvenation

Advice: Do you feel that no matter what you do right now nothing goes according to plan? Exploring creative solutions are where the solutions to your recent problem lies.

Scorpio: Oct 23 – Nov 21

The Adder

Represents: Transformation, Healing, Life energy

Advice: It might be time for a new method or approach to your current way of doing things. Now is the perfect time to reinvent yourself.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 – Dec 21

The Water Dragon (Reversed)

Represents: Passion, Depth, Connection

Advice: Don’t allow your emotions too much sway. Keep a calm head about you even though events might happen that upset you deeply; particularly because they may push your buttons or bring up hurtful memories from your past that you haven’t fully healed from.

Capricorn: Dec 22 – Jan 19

The Seal

Represents: Love, Longing, Dilemma

Advice: Don’t live inside your head so much. Take a risk and follow your heart. This is not the time for strategy and countermoves. Go purely with what your gut intuition is telling you. If if feels right, then it probably is.

Aquarius: Jan 20 – Feb 18

The Owl (Reversed)

Represents Detachment, Wisdom, Change

Advice: You have spent so much time with your head in a book that you just might turn into one. It’s time to get out of the house and socialize. Enjoy Spring Break. Go and have some much deserved and needed fun! Who knows? You may even rekindle the flames of an old or existing romance- or start a new one!

Pisces Feb 19 – Mar 20

The Bear (Reversed)

Represents: Primal Power, Sovereignty, Intuition married with Instinct

Advice: It’s essential that you stay grounded in who you are as a person. It’s okay to care deeply about an issue or an injustice, but don’t allow yourself to be carried into prolonged states of gloom or become depressed.