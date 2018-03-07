Have Your Say: Stopping School Shootings

Text by Chelsea Crumpler

Photos by Cameron Ehring

If you were the President, what action would you take to stop school shootings?

Gary Sarkaria

“There should be stricter background checks and taking away automatic rifles. It works in Australia, it can work here.”

Fred Hatter

“There should be a limit on clip sizes and a ban on assault rifles for civilians. I understand people want something for protection, but a little .38 caliber works.”

Bili Kuang

“I heard that Trump wants to arm teachers–I think teachers having guns would put students in danger. There should be a mental health check once a year to help find people with lots of stress.”

Munkhjin Erdenemumkh

“I would prevent all gun sales, we don’t sell guns in my country (Mongolia). We don’t need those weapons in this century–living in communities we can solve our issues by sharing our thoughts and talking.”

Vishal Duggal

“Bullying is the cause of school shootings. The schools should have more counseling and support groups to reach more at-risk students.”