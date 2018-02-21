Have Your Say Opinions & Editorials Have Your Say: Why did you choose City College? February 21, 2018February 21, 2018 The Guardsman 0 Comment ccsf student opinions, have your say, Janeth R. Sanchez, Laurie Maemura Text by Laurie Maemura Photos by Janeth R. Sanchez “A lot of my family members went here. Also, it’s Free City so I thought I’d take advantage of the opportunities.” -Allysha Seuteni. Freshman, Kinesiology “It’s a cheaper alternative than going straight to university from high school. I chose this school specifically because I like the city, the environment and I have some family living here. There’s also a lot of students that come from my country, Indonesia.” -Raafi Laksana. Sophomore, Business Administration. “This is the best option. As soon as I knew I could sign up for credit classes, I enrolled. I could spend my whole life studying here.” -Haydee Quesedo. Freshman, Fashion Design. “I thought it was a good school to go to before transferring to another school. I can get my G.E.’s here first, then plan on going to my next college.” -Jericho Tabirao. Sophomore, Music. “Free City. There’s a lot of resources and help here, and the fact that it’s within the community I live in.” -Magdalena Aguilar. Sophomore,Fire Science.