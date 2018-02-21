“I thought it was a good school to go to before transferring to another school. I can get my G.E.’s here first, then plan on going to my next college.” -Jericho Tabirao. Sophomore, Music.
Have Your Say: Why did you choose City College?

Text by Laurie Maemura

Photos by Janeth R. Sanchez

 

“A lot of my family members went here. Also, it’s Free City so I thought I’d take advantage of the opportunities." -Allysha Seuteni. Kinesiology, Freshman.
“It’s a cheaper alternative than going straight to university from high school. I chose this school specifically because I like the city, the environment and I have some family living here. There’s also a lot of students that come from my country, Indonesia.” -Raafi Laksana Business Administration, Sophomore
“This is the best option. As soon as I knew I could sign up for credit classes, I enrolled. I could spend my whole life studying here.” -Haydee Quesedo. Freshman, Fashion Design.
“I thought it was a good school to go to before transferring to another school. I can get my G.E.’s here first, then plan on going to my next college.” -Jericho Tabirao. Sophomore, Music.
“Free City. There’s a lot of resources and help here, and the fact that it’s within the community I live in.” -Magdalena Aguilar. Sophomore, Fire Science.
"Free City. There's a lot of resources and help here, and the fact that it's within the community I live in." -Magdalena Aguilar. Sophomore, Fire Science.
Fire Science.

 

