Have Your Say: Ending Sexual Harassment

By Chelsea Crumpler

thecrump89@gmail.com

What responsibility lies with men to end sexual harassment?

Sam Bakalian, 31

Political Science

“Men need to control their impulses, be more self-aware and learn from the movements like Me Too.”

Ruth Tobar, 30

Automotive Technology

“I think sexual harassment comes from men and women. There needs to be a place for men to speak about sexual harassment without being vilified so the conversation can begin.”

Victor Viramontes, 29

Health Education

“Just don’t do it. Men being straightforward saying what they want comes off as sexual harassment, they need to tone it back and be respectful.”

Amna Hasan, 21

Economics

“Guys who sexually abused someone need to admit it and feel guilty. Men need to come together to think of strategies to end sexual harassment, like respecting women in public places and talking with their friends when they are acting predatory.”

Nathan Lam, 19

Economics

“They need to treat people like people, not like objects.”