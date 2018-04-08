OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Have Your Say: Ending Sexual Harassment

The Guardsman

By Chelsea Crumpler

thecrump89@gmail.com

 

What responsibility lies with men to end sexual harassment? 

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Sam Bakalian, 31

Political Science

“Men need to control their impulses, be more self-aware and learn from the movements like Me Too.”

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Ruth Tobar, 30

Automotive Technology

“I think sexual harassment comes from men and women. There needs to be a place for men to speak about sexual harassment without being vilified so the conversation can begin.”

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Victor Viramontes, 29

Health Education

“Just don’t do it. Men being straightforward saying what they want comes off as sexual harassment, they need to tone it back and be respectful.”

 

Amna_Hasan_4

Amna Hasan, 21

Economics

“Guys who sexually abused someone need to admit it and feel guilty. Men need to come together to think of strategies to end sexual harassment, like respecting women in public places and talking with their friends when they are acting predatory.”  

 

 

Nathan_Lam_6

Nathan Lam, 19

Economics

“They need to treat people like people, not like objects.”

 

