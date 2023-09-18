Have Your Say: What Can CCSF Do for You?

By Kristina Hayrapet

Emiliano Rojes – Undecided

CCSF, I guess, gives me the opportunity to have a better chance on transferring to a UC, and gives me more opportunities to open doors, basically, to get help from everywhere”.

Josue Acevedo – Child, Family and Community Development

“Since it’s my first year, I still have a lot to learn in this school. I feel like right now, it’s cool, I feel like the, well my experience so far, the teachers have been very nice and very welcoming. But I just feel like, some teachers that I have are, they kind of speak quietly, and just like the vibe in general in some classes are kind of boring and quiet. I just wish they were more I guess, they had more excitement to teach. Well, not excitement, but maybe like more compassion. I’m not saying they don’t, but it’s just, they just need to bring all of the vibe together. But since it’s my first year, you know, I’m barely starting, and I’m barely getting into my classes, so I don’t fully know how it’s going to go down. I just hope to see that in the future.”

Eric Deleon – Kinesiology

“What they’re doing right now for me is, most importantly is with the veterans program, because I am a veteran myself. They did an amazing job of helping me get here, this is literally my first day today, so it’s been pretty great so far. Amazing resources, even the counsellors are amazing, they respond so fast, and it’s reassuring. [I’m hoping] to transfer out… (audio is screwed up on this part) definitely see and explore my options out here. Interesting enough, exploring the campus, and that’s pretty much it.”

Sergio Laguna – Computer Science

“City college has helped me in many ways, and a couple things they have done for me, athletically for example, they have gotten me a lot of exposure to a couple Universities where I am talking to coaches to transfer. My coaches have helped me not only get my general education done, but tried to focus on my major and throughout try to find the best for me in the future and the present.”

John “JV” Vincent – English Major

“They help me a lot at CCSF because they support me with all that I need. I really enjoy it here, it’s actually my first year and my first class to experience. I mean, I have been stressing a little bit, but, not quite, just a few books itself, because there is a ton of books at CCSF. Other from that side, I think I can manage it, I can handle it. Yeah, the teachers really support me, and like, if you just ask questions, they’re just going to answer it.

Damien Dixon – Chinese Mandarin

“My name is Damien Dixon, I’m a student at CCSF, and I’m excited to be here. I’m returning, because my major is Chinese Mandarin and I really like the culture and the language, and I just see the way the world, like, you know, is shaping on that future, like a linear timeline. It would be smart for anybody to have at least one or two languages underneath their belt, you know?”

“Yeah, I think it’s a great school. I mean, the classes are free, I’m not paying for it. I’ve been in the city since 2010, so I grew up here. But yeah, I mean, I have no quarrels, and nothing bad to say about CCSF.”

“ Honestly, it’s like my first month back in the Bay Area since I drove up from LA on the first of August. I don’t know the answer to that question yet. Give me like, the second, third week of school. I’m just trying to be real, transparent, and genuine. But so far, I like it because the classes are free, majoring in Mandarin and Chinese, and just trying to deal with people. So, yeah.”

William Wong – Computer Science

“Hi my name is William Wong, and CCSF has provided me an affordable option for education, and also an opportunity to think about what I want to do in my life. City College can definitely provide more clarity to newer students, because when I first arrived, it was really unclear where I should go, and counselling services should be more advertised, because that was the thing I didn’t really understand until, I think, midway through my freshman year, which is a thing that I think is very important because the educational plan helps with everything.”

Ziyodullaev Zavkiddin – DMI (Diagnostic Medical Imaging)

“CCSF can help me to grow and can help me to develop my, first of all, language skills and then statistical skills, and then to get better and to get more professional. I’m going to stay here, I’m not going to transfer”.