DSPS provides homework services

By Quip Johnson

The Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS) is offering evening homework help as part of their Academic Assistance Program. The study area is located in the Rosenberg Library’s Learning Assistance Center (LAC) in Room 214. Assistance will be available Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. DSPS students must check-in with the LAC counter before joining the program. Please remember to bring a student ID number and to sign in at the DSPS table.