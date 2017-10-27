Have Your Say: student’s facility complaints

Chloe Young

“I would say the lighting situation by the Bungalows is my biggest concern. It gets really dark around there and it is not safe for the people who are taking night classes. I feel fine walking through the Bungalows, but a racoon did pop out at me one time and I was walking in the dark. I was really scared and since then, I haven’t taken any night classes by those buildings. It would be helpful to get some animal control down there. I see racoons all the time down there and it’s really scary because they travel in packs.”



Christian Mejía

“My concern about this school is how the men’s restrooms have a lot of graffiti and it unsanitary. There are some things on the walls that shouldn’t be. It is concerning and if someone reads what people actually write, then it could affect the image of the school. Our men’s restrooms have “white supremacy” written on the walls or messages that a particular group of students should ‘get out’. The school should at least clean it up.”

Daine Grey

“Since I am on a [mobility scooter], it is hard for me to get around. There are a couple of areas on campus that are really messed up. It’s hard to get over and at times, I almost tipped over. Even just replacing the cracked pavements would help a lot. There is a couple of spots, especially in the Science Circle where the pavement is uneven and it is terrifying to climb over. I can’t imagine how it would be for someone in a wheelchair because those are pretty heavy duty.”

Donald Clark

“My biggest concern is logging and out of Canvas. I believe the school should give better instruction. Since i’m an older guy trying to go back into school, I just feel like I am stuck in a situation where I am clueless of Canvas and how to work the program.”

Elias Shair

“It took three years to fix the hallways at my previous school, so I am used to the infrastructure I see here. I received an email from the school about a water leakage. It affected my work and my peer’s work. The school should invest more money into the situation and find a better solution that can make attendance less hazardous to it’s students.”

Jennifer Heggie

“The entire system is antiquated in a way where things are exploding and breaking down all the time. Not only at Batmale Hall, but over by Cloud Hall and all over the Arts buildings. This issue has been going on for years. The other thing that I am mostly concerned about is parking for students. Many students have to balance jobs, classes and families and need that mobility. Public Transit is not good enough yet, so this needs to be fixed. We’re going to lose so much parking when they further develop the Balboa Reservoir. It is really the infrastructure that is a big concern.”

Joseph La Rocca

“ My concern is where will we go in case [of an emergency]. The Batmale Hall was closed during the water leakage, so our classes relocated. There is a lot of issues that [CCSF] needs to take care of. That big hole [at the creative arts building] has steam coming out. There is a need for more sanitation engineers to fix everything up. This is the largest city college in the states and we have a lot of people wanting to attend, but are afraid because of the D.R.E.A.M act with Trump. There is a lot more than just those pipes being busted.”

Juan Ayala

“ I feel safe. There is a lot of professors that are here and care for you, but the school is kind of broken down. Luckily, the environment will help you out. The restrooms were tagged lately and I don’t understand that. Why are people tagging the restrooms if that is a place that we all use? People do pee outside and it’s just nasty.”

Ladaine Gains

“Anyone can just walk onto this campus. Sometimes I see people around here and I wonder if they belong here. They seem a little weird and I wonder why our school allows for anyone to just walk on campus. There should be more security for those kinds of things.”

Nia Ilalil

“I’m concerned about the older buildings. They’re just really old and we would need to borrow desks from other classrooms so that is a problem. I play basketball for [CCSF] and a lot of my teammates also see that there is not a lot of room for a lot of students in the classroom.”