What the public should know about ICE raids

By Nigel Flores

With the status of several million immigrants around the United States still up the air, there are certain precautions that should be taken if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers comes to the door.

According to United We Dream, an organization that “organizes and advocates for the dignity and fair treatment of immigrant youth and families,” there are 5 steps in particular that families and individuals should practice:

Do Not Open Doors

ICE is not allowed to come into a home without either a search warrant or consent. If there is a search warrant, ask the agent to slip it under the door.

Remain Silent

ICE can use any potential information you offer them in building their case. Plead the 5th amendment and remain silent.

Do Not Sign Anything

Without consulting with an attorney, do not sign any document during a raid.

Report the Raid

Individuals should record the raid with pictures, videos, and notes. Record badge numbers of agents, and take into account of how many participated in the raid.

Legal Case

If not detained, one should obtain an attorney and explore all legal avenues that can be taken.

“Don’t give up hope,” concludes the United We Dream flier.