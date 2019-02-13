The Guardsman

Issue 2 Calendar

Thurs, Feb. 7

Spring 2019 Scholarship Workshops

12-1 pm Ocean Campus, Science Building, Room 350

5-6 pm John Adams Campus, John Adams Room 331

Learn how to apply for Scholarships in 2019 and further your education with financial support through a one hour presentation and Q&A session. Open to all CCSF students!

For more information, visit www.ccsf.edu/scholarship or call 415-239-3339

Future TK-12 Teachers! Come to a Career Pathway Workshop February 7

Join us at one of two workshops to learn about Teacher Pathway requirements, and to meet Credential Program representatives.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 9:30 a.m., Ocean Campus MUB 251

E-mail Anne Chan at alchan@ccsf.edu for more information.

African American History Month, February

In honor of African American History Month, the City College of San Francisco African American History Department, Concert and Lecture Series, and the Rosenberg Library and Learning Center are proud to present a series of programs throughout the month of February. Pease see the below flyer for a complete list of activities.

For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pOvyK5KRqC3BBi4CUAQCet6IjbXVCx2u/view

Below is the detail schedule of the African American History Month

Thurs. Feb. 7 10:30–11:30AM

Yi Liang, Librarian ■ Many Steps ■ Film Screening ■ Bilingual (English & Chinese)

CCSF Chinatown/North Beach Center ■ Bamboo Room 402

Thurs, Feb. 7 2:00–4:00PM

Michele McKenzie, Media Librarian ■ 1968: A Year of War, Turmoil & Beyond ■ Film Screening

CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305

Fri, Feb. 8 2:00–4:00PM

Salima Henkins, Civil Rights Attorney and Activist ■ Mass Incarceration and the Legacy of the 1960s

Lecture + Presentation ■ CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305

Mon, Feb. 11 2:00–4:00PM

Felita Clark, UMOJA/HBCU Regional Representative

Historically Black College or University Transfer Workshop + Film Screening ■ Tell Them We are Rising

CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305

Wed, Feb. 13 2:00–4:00PM

Misha Ellison ■ #USTOO Black Women, Health Disparity and Radical Self Care ■ Hands on Workshop

CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 4TH Floor ■ Media Center/Collaboratory ■ Room R403

THURSDAY, Feb. 14 5:00–5:45PM

Jocquese Whitfield ■ Before Stonewall: Black (LGBTQ) Power ■ Vogue and Tone Dance Class

CCSF Mission Center ■ Room 109

THURSDAY, Feb. 14 6:00–7:00PM

Prof. Aliyah Dunn-Salahuddin ■ Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton’s Cafeteria ■ Film Screening

CCSF Mission Center ■ Room 109

TUES, Feb. 19. 2:00–4:00PM

Prof. Aliyah Dunn-Salahuddin ■ 1960s Bayview Hunters Point in Retrospect ■ Lecture + 2 Film Screenings

Take this Hammer (Director’s Cut) + Assignment Four – Hunters Point: A View from the Hill

Southeast Center, Alex Pitcher Community Room

WED, Feb. 20 6:00–8:00PM

Pierre Padilla & Camen Roman ■ Black Power and the Afro Peruvian Cultural Movement of the 1960s

Afro Peruvian Dance Class + Presentation ■ CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Multi-Use Building, MUB 140

Gallery Obscura

Jan. 31 to Feb. 25

Gallery Obscura is pleased to present Alone Together, a photography exhibition by Julia Lomax, winner of the Photography Department’s Yefim Cherkis Memorial Scholarship.

The exhibition will be on view Monday – Saturday during CCSF Photography Department’s Issue Room hours through Monday, February 25th.

Study Abroad in Cuba!

Study Abroad in Cuba from June 3-15, 2019 with our fabulous CCSF Instructor Greg Landau, an award-winning music and video producer, educator, and music historian who has been nominated for a Grammy award eight times. This program provides instruction in Latin American Studies and introduces participants to the art, dance, culture, music, politics, religion and sociology of this fascinating country.

For program information or to get answers to questions not included in the program materials, you can contact Jill Heffron, Study Abroad Programs Coordinator, at jheffron@ccsf.edu or 415-239-3778.