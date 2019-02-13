The Guardsman

Issue 2 Calendar
Thurs, Feb. 7
Spring 2019 Scholarship Workshops
12-1 pm Ocean Campus, Science Building, Room 350
5-6 pm John Adams Campus, John Adams Room 331
Learn how to apply for Scholarships in 2019 and further your education with financial support through a one hour presentation and Q&A session. Open to all CCSF students!
For more information, visit www.ccsf.edu/scholarship or call 415-239-3339
Future TK-12 Teachers! Come to a Career Pathway Workshop February 7
Join us at one of two workshops to learn about Teacher Pathway requirements, and to meet Credential Program representatives.
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 9:30 a.m., Ocean Campus MUB 251
E-mail Anne Chan at alchan@ccsf.edu for more information.
African American History Month, February
In honor of African American History Month, the City College of San Francisco African American History Department, Concert and Lecture Series, and the Rosenberg Library and Learning Center are proud to present a series of programs throughout the month of February. Pease see the below flyer for a complete list of activities.
For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pOvyK5KRqC3BBi4CUAQCet6IjbXVCx2u/view
Below is the detail schedule of the African American History Month
Thurs. Feb. 7 10:30–11:30AM
Yi Liang, Librarian ■ Many Steps ■ Film Screening ■ Bilingual (English & Chinese)
CCSF Chinatown/North Beach Center ■ Bamboo Room 402
Thurs, Feb. 7 2:00–4:00PM
Michele McKenzie, Media Librarian ■ 1968: A Year of War, Turmoil & Beyond ■ Film Screening
CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305
Fri, Feb. 8 2:00–4:00PM
Salima Henkins, Civil Rights Attorney and Activist ■ Mass Incarceration and the Legacy of the 1960s
Lecture + Presentation ■ CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305
Mon, Feb. 11 2:00–4:00PM
Felita Clark, UMOJA/HBCU Regional Representative
Historically Black College or University Transfer Workshop + Film Screening ■ Tell Them We are Rising
CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 3RD Floor ■ Multimedia Room R305
Wed, Feb. 13 2:00–4:00PM
Misha Ellison ■ #USTOO Black Women, Health Disparity and Radical Self Care ■ Hands on Workshop
CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Rosenberg LLRC 4TH Floor ■ Media Center/Collaboratory ■ Room R403
THURSDAY, Feb. 14 5:00–5:45PM
Jocquese Whitfield ■ Before Stonewall: Black (LGBTQ) Power ■ Vogue and Tone Dance Class
CCSF Mission Center ■ Room 109
THURSDAY, Feb. 14 6:00–7:00PM
Prof. Aliyah Dunn-Salahuddin ■ Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton’s Cafeteria ■ Film Screening
CCSF Mission Center ■ Room 109
TUES, Feb. 19. 2:00–4:00PM
Prof. Aliyah Dunn-Salahuddin ■ 1960s Bayview Hunters Point in Retrospect ■ Lecture + 2 Film Screenings
Take this Hammer (Director’s Cut) + Assignment Four – Hunters Point: A View from the Hill
Southeast Center, Alex Pitcher Community Room
WED, Feb. 20 6:00–8:00PM
Pierre Padilla & Camen Roman ■ Black Power and the Afro Peruvian Cultural Movement of the 1960s
Afro Peruvian Dance Class + Presentation ■ CCSF Ocean Campus ■ Multi-Use Building, MUB 140
Gallery Obscura
Jan. 31 to Feb. 25
Gallery Obscura is pleased to present Alone Together, a photography exhibition by Julia Lomax, winner of the Photography Department’s Yefim Cherkis Memorial Scholarship.
The exhibition will be on view Monday – Saturday during CCSF Photography Department’s Issue Room hours through Monday, February 25th.
Study Abroad in Cuba!
Study Abroad in Cuba from June 3-15, 2019 with our fabulous CCSF Instructor Greg Landau, an award-winning music and video producer, educator, and music historian who has been nominated for a Grammy award eight times. This program provides instruction in Latin American Studies and introduces participants to the art, dance, culture, music, politics, religion and sociology of this fascinating country.
For program information or to get answers to questions not included in the program materials, you can contact Jill Heffron, Study Abroad Programs Coordinator, at jheffron@ccsf.edu or 415-239-3778.