Join Women’s Water Polo!

CCSF Athletics invites students interested in enhancing their undergraduate experience to join the Women’s Water Polo team. This competitive program is always looking for new members and welcomes all skill levels, from first-time players to those who are familiar with the sport and/or played in previous years at the recreational or college club levels. Come join for Fall 2023 for a season of fitness, healthy competition, and camaraderie. Please see Coach Pham at the Wellness Center Pool Office for more information.

(415) 452-4821

ppham@ccsf.edu