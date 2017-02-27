Asian American lives can be saved with laughter

By Elena Stuart

On Feb. 24, 2017 The Laugh for Lives Comedy Show will be held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The proceeds of this fundraiser, which aims to find matching donors for multi-ethnic individuals with Leukemia or other blood cancers, will go to the Asian American Donor Program (AADP).

The AADP is a 27 y.o. community-based nonprofit organization based in Alameda, CA. Dedicated to increase availability of possible stem cell donors for patients with life threatening diseases the AADP focuses on conducting outreach and donor registration drives among diverse communities.

The oldest nonprofit of its kind works to create an awareness of the shortage of ethnic marrow donors and the importance of joining the registry.



For more information about the AADP as well as upcoming marrow drives call 1-800-593-6667 or visit www.aadp.org.