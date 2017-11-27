Men’s Soccer advance to playoffs

By Patrick Cochran

The men’s soccer team beat De Anza College 3-2. The Rams scored the game’s first three goals but De Anza rallied late to give the Rams a scare.

Forward, Alejandro Perez, scored the first goal of the game 28 minutes into the first half. Defenseman, Jesus Martinez, got the assist on the goal.

Early in the second half the Rams would score two consecutive goals. Two minutes into the second half midfielder, Adam Shadrack, scored the first goal with forward, Karan Gurung, helping out on the assist.

Two minutes later and 49 minutes into the game defenseman, Angel Solis, would score with fellow defender, David Salas, getting the assist to put the Rams up 3-0.

De Anza would rally late with two goals. The first came 57 minutes into the game when Shiraz Hussain scored on a back goal post. John Bayer and Josh Varon were credited with the assist.

De Anza player Sahr Mattia would score the game’s final goal when he had an unassisted goal at the 83 minute mark.

The Ram’s defense stopped De Anza from tying the game and the Rams ended winning the game 3-2. Goalie, Taylor Bailey, made six saves on the eight shots against him, letting in two goals. The play next in the playoffs on.