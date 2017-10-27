Rams win seventh game in a row

By Patrick Cochran

The City College men’s soccer team won their seventh game in a row defeating Cabrillo College 2-1 on Oct. 17, 2017.

Mark Estevez scored the Ram’s first goal unassisted 28 minutes into the match.

In the second half Cabrillo tied up the match when Walmer Martinez scored a goal, with Jose Magana assisting him.

Five minutes later and 83 minutes into the game, the Rams retook the lead when Alejandro Perez found Alejandro Sorto open for the go ahead goal.

Ram’s goalie Taylor Bailey made six saves and only let one goal through during the match.

The Rams are now 10-0-2 overall, with 5-0-1 record in their division.