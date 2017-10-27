Freshman defense player Austin Rameriz (L) fights for control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith. Special to The Guardsman.
Game Coverage Soccer Sports 

Rams win seventh game in a row

The Guardsman 0 Comment , , , , , , ,

By Patrick Cochran

The City College men’s soccer team won their seventh game in a row defeating Cabrillo College 2-1 on Oct. 17, 2017.

Mark Estevez scored the Ram’s first goal unassisted 28 minutes into the match.

In the second half Cabrillo tied up the match when Walmer Martinez scored a goal, with Jose Magana assisting him.

Five minutes later and 83 minutes into the game, the Rams retook the lead when Alejandro Perez found Alejandro Sorto open for the go ahead goal.

Ram’s goalie Taylor Bailey made six saves and only let one goal through during the match.

The Rams are now 10-0-2 overall, with 5-0-1 record in their division.

Freshman defense player Austin Rameriz (L) fights for control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith Special to The Guardsman
Freshman defense player Austin Rameriz (L) fights for control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith. Special to The Guardsman.

 

Freshman defense player Austin Rameriz (L) fights for control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith. Special to The Guardsman.
Freshman defense player Austin Rameriz (L) fights for control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith. Special to The Guardsman.

 

Sophomore midfielder Romario Gamez (center) gains control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith Special to The Guardsman
Sophomore midfielder Romario Gamez (center) gains control of the ball during the make up game against Cabrillo College on October 17, 2017 at the Ocean Campus soccer field. Photo by Franchon Smith Special to The Guardsman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *