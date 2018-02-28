3_news_MUB Water Leak Fixed_Menaster DSC_0897
Photo Stories 

The water leak that never seemed to end

The Guardsman 0 Comment , , ,

Text and photography by Michael Menaster

 

In December 2017 on the Ocean Campus, an outdoor water leak broke out on the southwest edge of the Multi-Use Building (MUB). What began as a bubbling puddle developed into large areas of standing water that flowed into the MUB parking lot and into a nearby sewer drain for nearly two months until it was repaired on Feb. 16.

It’s unclear how much water was lost. The college suspected that a leaking fire hydrant caused the leak, so the San Francisco Fire Department investigated and ruled this out.

Before the college could begin digging, it contacted PG&E and AT&T to ensure that it would not damage utility lines servicing MUB.

The college’s sole plumber had difficulty finding the source of the leak, so the college hired a contractor specializing in water leak detection.

Using sophisticated tools, the contractor pinpointed the source of the leak to a portion of the main water supply line servicing the MUB.

Now the infamous leak is history.

 

Contract plumber, Jose Lopez, solders a flange to new copper pipe that will replace the leaking water supply to MUB on Feb. 16, 2018. Photo by Michael Menaster.

 

Contract plumber, Jose Lopez, finished digging up the source of a water leak at the Ocean Camps Multi-Use Building (MUB). Depicted is the main water supply line to the MUB was the source of the leak on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Photo by Michael Menaster.

 

Ongoing water leak at Ocean Campus Multi-Use Building (MUB) with water going into parking lot sewer drain (foreground right) on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo by Michael Menaster.

