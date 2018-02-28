The water leak that never seemed to end
Text and photography by Michael Menaster
In December 2017 on the Ocean Campus, an outdoor water leak broke out on the southwest edge of the Multi-Use Building (MUB). What began as a bubbling puddle developed into large areas of standing water that flowed into the MUB parking lot and into a nearby sewer drain for nearly two months until it was repaired on Feb. 16.
It’s unclear how much water was lost. The college suspected that a leaking fire hydrant caused the leak, so the San Francisco Fire Department investigated and ruled this out.
Before the college could begin digging, it contacted PG&E and AT&T to ensure that it would not damage utility lines servicing MUB.
The college’s sole plumber had difficulty finding the source of the leak, so the college hired a contractor specializing in water leak detection.
Using sophisticated tools, the contractor pinpointed the source of the leak to a portion of the main water supply line servicing the MUB.
Now the infamous leak is history.