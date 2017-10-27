Update on Napa fires

By Julia Fuller

Six fires still rage on in Northern California, The Atlas, Nunns, Tubbs, Pocket, Redwood Valley, and Sulphur fire are at a 90 percent containment but are still under heavy evacuation with unknown local damage. The Bears Fire in Santa Cruz is at 79 percent containment with local evacuations until 8 a.m. Oct. 23, 2017.

Glenn Ellen and Kenwood areas in Napa, have lifted evacuation orders to residents and now able to enter the burned out areas. A Debris Removal Press Conference will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Rattigan State Building located at 50 D Street in Santa Rosa to discuss debris cleanup operations after the North Bay Siege.