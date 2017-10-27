tairs remain at a home that was destroyed by the Atlas Fire on October 13, 2017 in Napa, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan, Getty Images.
Update on Napa fires

By Julia Fuller

Six fires still rage on in Northern California, The Atlas, Nunns, Tubbs, Pocket, Redwood Valley, and Sulphur fire are at a 90 percent containment but are still under heavy evacuation with unknown local damage. The Bears Fire in Santa Cruz is at 79 percent containment with local evacuations until 8 a.m. Oct. 23, 2017.  

Glenn Ellen and Kenwood areas in Napa, have lifted evacuation orders to residents and now able to enter the burned out areas. A Debris Removal Press Conference will be held 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 at the Rattigan State Building located at 50 D Street in Santa Rosa to discuss debris cleanup operations after the North Bay Siege.

