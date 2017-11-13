News Briefs Nov. 8-Nov. 22, 2017

CRIME ALERT – Indecent exposure

A male suspect pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a student on Oct. 17, at about 5 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Rosenberg Library at City College of San Francisco’s Ocean Campus.

The frightened student told the aggressor she was going to call the police, and the young male, about 19-20 years old, ran away from the premises.

The victim contacted the City College police, but the suspect described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 175 pounds, with tattoos on the upper part of both of arms and a cleanly shaved face and acne, wasn’t found.

If you have any information, please contact the San Francisco Community College Police Department at police@ccsf.edu or (415) 239-3200.

-By Barbara Muniz

CCSF Bookstores Campus Engagement survey

A commitment to enhancing the campus experience and to drive student success is made by the campus store team through continuous improvement. CCSF conducts a Campus Engagement Survey every two years to gain feedback from faculty, staff, administration and students of the campus stores in addition to Follett products and services. Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey at www.campusstorefeedback.com

-By Sarah Berjan

African American Scholastic Programs Office See’s Candy Fundraiser

The CCSF African American Scholastic Program office sells See’s Candy to raise money for their scholarship program and their Historically Black College and University event later this year. Please visit the Rosenberg Library, LAC, Room R209 to make a purchase. Cash or checks are accepted. If you have any questions, please contact the program office at (415)-452-5315.

-By Sarah Berjan

Student Technology Awards – Nomination Deadline February 9



Nominations for The League for Innovation are being accepted for the 2017 Terry o’Banion Student Technology Awards from the League Alliance and Board Member Colleges. Three students will be honored with the award on the basis of special talents, strong financial need, and a passion toward a career in technology. Winners will receive $2,500 each, with the support of Innovative Educators, toward education expenses and to honor their achievements. The awards will be presented at the Innovations Conference, held March 18-21, 2018, in National Harbor, Maryland.Award winners are designated as Student Technology Champion or Student Developer Champion. Student Technology Champion awards are presented to students with a career interest in a technology field. Student Developer Champion awards are presented to students with a career focus specifically in software development.



Nominations will be accepted through February 9, 2018.



Contact person: Sherry Sklar at sklar@league.org

-By Sarah Berjan