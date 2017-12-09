News Briefs Dec. 2 – Dec. 20, 2018

CCSF Older Adults and Concert & Lecture Series Present:

Part Two: T’ai Chi Chih Training: 19 Movements and One Pose with Sandy McAlister

When: Saturday, December 2

10:00am-3:15pm

Where: Chinatown Campus, Room 402

Free and open to the public.





CCSF Creative Writing and Concert & Lecture Series present:

Memoirist Saeeda Hafiz reads from her work of self-reflection, and yoga.

When: Monday, December 4

1:00pm-2:30pm

Where: Ocean Campus, Rosenberg Library, Room 301

Free and open to the public.

CCSF Mastertworks Chorale Winter Concert

When: Thursday, December 7 at 7:00pm

Where: Ocean Campus, Rosenberg Library

Rachminoff All-Night Vigil and works by Rosephanye Powell, Robin Eschner, and others.





Cinnabar Singers Winter Concert

When: Sunday, December 10 at 2:00pm

Where: Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma, CA

Rachminoff All-Night Vigil and works by Rosephanye Powell, Robin Eschner, and others.

Cafeteria Closes For Dinner

Last day to dine is Dec. 11





CCSF Creative Writing and the Music Department present:

Winter Jazz Concert

Enjoy an evening of jazz and refreshments.

When: Tuesday, December 12

8:00pm-10:00pm

Where: Ocean Campus, Diego Rivera Theater

Free and open to the public.

Hope for the Holidays Annual Toy/Gift Drive

Drop off a toy, gift or monetary donation on or before Thursday, December 14.

Online donations via the CCSF Amazon Wish List or in person at:

Conlan Hall E106, Ocean Campus or the donation bins at the Gough Street, Mission, and Chinatown/North Beach centers.

CCSF Creative Writing and the Music Department present:

Forum Magazine’s Launch Party with music by CCSF Jazz Musician’s Club

Experience an evening of poetry and jazz inspired by the beat era

When: Wednesday, December 20

7:30pm-9:30pm

Where: Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 653 Chenery St. San Francisco

Free and open to the public.



Island City Opera Mozart and Salieri, and Kashchey the Immortal by Rimsky-Korsakov

When: January 17, 19, 21, 26, and 28

Where: Ekls Club Ballroom, Alameda, CA

http://islandcityopera.org/kashchey-jan-2018/

Starfish Early Alert and Degree Planner

Faculty Needed for Spring 2018 Pilot. CCSF is piloting a new software, Starfish, to help connect students to college resources including counseling, tutoring, EOPS, CalWORKs, HARTS, Guardian Scholars, resource centers, financial aid, and mentor programs.

Contact Michelle Simotas, CCSF Early Alert Coordinator, at msimotas@ccsf.edu. For more info.